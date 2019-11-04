Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Lakewood police are searching for the person who shot a man multiple times at a 7-Eleven Sunday night. Jesus Arambula-Terrones, 28, of Denver, was shot just before midnight at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue.
The suspect seen leaving the scene has been described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a long sleeve white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Witnesses said his head was shaved on the sides with longer hair on top. He was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun.
If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call our tip line at 303-763-6800 and reference case LK19-137368.
