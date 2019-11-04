DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers put the officer in charge of data security for Colorado on notice. Both Democrats and Republicans focused on the Legislative Audit Committee demanded that the Office of Information Technology.
They demanded that the office implement recommendations from an audit that was completed four years ago.
The committee has twice extended the deadline for the office to make changes and said it has run out of patience.
“Most important to me is the security, the security for the state of Colorado. We saw security breached with CDOT several years ago. I do not want to be a part of watching one more risk continue to escalate to a point where we are putting the people of Colorado in danger,” said State Senator Nancy Todd, a Democrat representing Aurora.
“We continuously have not had two, three, four, five or seven issues but 20, 30, 35 issues every year they’re coming up in audits where the Office of Information Technology is being tagged for not doing it up to the best practices, up to normal system requirements, up to secure data. It’s a problem,” said State Senator Paul Lundeen, a Republican representing Monument.
The Audit Committee has called a meeting with the Office of Information Technology on Tuesday to put a plan in place.
You must log in to post a comment.