(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Korean fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $27 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Seoul Korean BBQ & Sushi
First on the list is Seoul Korean BBQ & Sushi. Located at 2080 S. Havana St. in Village East, it is the highest-rated Korean restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 688 reviews on Yelp.
Shin Myung Gwan
Next up is Shin Myung Gwan, situated at 2680 S. Havana St., Suite B. With four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Tofu House
Tofu House in Dayton Triangle is another go-to, with four stars out of 186 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2353 S. Havana St., Unit D1, to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
