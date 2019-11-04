  • CBS4On Air

ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – Spring Valley Golf Club will be auctioned off later this month by Castle Rock-based NavPoint Real Estate Group, according to Business Den. The 240-acre golf course opened in 1998.

Spring Valley Golf Club

Spring Valley Golf Club (credit: Ten-X Commercial Real Estate)

The online auction opens on Nov. 19 with a starting bid of $900,000. The 18-hole, par-72 course is currently owned by Haynes Family Limited Partnership.

NavPoint principal Matt Call told Business Den the golf course is expected to generate $300,000 in net income this year.

“It’s a very busy place, very popular for outside events,” Call told Business Den. “There’s a booming residential development in and around the golf course; Century Communities has started construction on 200 new homes. I think it’s a great asset in an area that’s booming.”

The property includes a pro shop, clubhouse, restaurant, maintenance facility and excess land available for expansion or development.

 

