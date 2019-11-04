



– Election Day is Tuesday, and voters in Colorado are facing issues that range from from TABOR tax refunds and sports betting to local issues and school board races. The deadline to mail your ballot in has passed, but if you haven’t cast your ballot yet you can still vote by either of the following methods:

– Go to a voting center in your county on Tuesday.

– Take your mail ballot in person to a voting center or a dropoff box in your county anytime before 7 p.m. on Tuesday (when the polls close).

If you still haven’t registered to vote, you can do that at a voting center on Tuesday. For more voter information, head to

GoVoteColorado.com.

There are two statewide questions to be decided. The first, Proposition DD, would legalize sports gambling in mountain casino towns and the money would help fund Colorado water projects. The other, Proposition CC, asks voters to allow the state to keep money that would normally be refunded to taxpayers because it exceeds the caps set in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. (If the cap is gone, you’ll still pay the same amount based on the tax rate every year, you just won’t get refunds anymore if there’s an overage.) The money the state would get as a result would go to transportation and education for one-time expenditures — so it cannot be used to raise teacher base pay, for example.

“We have a state that has the best economy in nation and yet we aren’t even allowed use the taxes that people are already sending us to make investments,” said Speaker of the House KC Becker, a Democrat and supporter of CC.

Opponents say the bill doesn’t prevent lawmakers from shifting other tax dollars away from schools and roads.

“Our budget is growing over a billion dollars every single year. We have a lot money. They’re not putting it towards teacher pay. They’re not putting it toward long term invest in roads. People and voters want them to do those things before they’re going to give them more money,” said Michael Fields, a CC opponent.

Four of Colorado’s former governors — all Democrats — are endorsing Proposition CC: Dick Lamm, Roy Romer, Bill Ritter and John Hickenlooper.

In local elections of note, voters in Aurora will vote for a new mayor and in Denver voters will decide on whether to create a new transportation department. That would mean replacing Denver’s Department of Public Works.