DENVER (CBS4) — The Regional Transportation District is asking the public for feedback about a potential proposal to reduce services. The push for public opinion is in response to an ongoing labor shortage, and issues with recruiting and retaining bus drivers and light rail operators, according to RTD.
Ongoing challenges are affecting RTD’s ability to provide the public with reliable service. Recently, RTD says the agency has required many operators to work six-day weeks. RTD hopes the proposal will help balance staffing needs with a level of service RTD can reliably deliver.
RELATED: ‘Not Safe, We’re All Worked To Death’: RTD Train Operators Open Up About Driver Shortage
“The proposed service reduction we are considering is about the people,” RTD General Manager and CEO Dave Genova said. “It is about the people we serve and the people who provide the service. It is crucial that we hear directly from as many people as possible about RTD’s possible next steps.”
Before any decisions can be made, the agency is seeking input from the communities it serves.
Between now and Nov. 17, community members can provide feedback by:
- Attending a telephone town hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6 (http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall)
- Completing a survey from RTD staff at select bus and light rail stations Nov. 11 through 14
- Completing a survey online at rtd-denver.com
- Submitting a comment through RTD’S social media platforms
Public comments will be presented to RTD’S Board of Directors at a study session on Nov. 21.
