Denver Weather: Not A Snowflake In Sight This Week After A Foot Of Snow Last WeekAfter multiple records were set last week for cold and snow, temperatures this week will be much closer to average while virtually the entire state stays dry for at least the next 5 days.

LeafDrop Sites Now Open In DenverThe city of Denver invites residents to drop off their bags of leaves. They have several "leaf drop" locations open.

Tornado And Severe Thunderstorm Warning Improvements Are UnderwayFor decades the National Weather Service has warned for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in Colorado essentially the same way. Research and testing is being done to make significant improvements.

6 Colorado Ski Resorts Will Be Open This WeekendMonarch and Eldora opened on Friday, and Winter Park will open on Saturday.