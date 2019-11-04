Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Friday is the last free day at the Denver Zoo this year. Monday and Nov. 8 are free days for everyone to visit.
Hey Denver! Today is a free day at the Zoo! Free days are busier than usual, so come early and give yourself plenty of time to park, or as an alternative, use public transportation or ride shares to skip the parking lot altogether. Have a great visit! pic.twitter.com/5UWxJpXk7O
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) November 4, 2019
The zoo has a new African lion cub and “Tatu” can be seen by visitors at Benson Predator Ridge.
The Denver zoo has new fall hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during winter months.
