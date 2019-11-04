  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Denver Zoo


DENVER (CBS4)– Friday is the last free day at the Denver Zoo this year. Monday and Nov. 8 are free days for everyone to visit.

The zoo has a new African lion cub and “Tatu” can be seen by visitors at Benson Predator Ridge.

Tatu denver zoo

Tatu, a lion cub at the Denver Zoo (credit: Denver Zoo)

The Denver zoo has new fall hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during winter months.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

LINK: Denver Zoo

