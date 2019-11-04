



Families packed the Denver Zoo on Monday, one of the last days of the year that residents can get in, free of charge. It’s all part of the Denver Zoo’s commitment to making the zoo accessible to all families.

“This is what our mission is all about, is bringing the community together to help save wildlife for generations to come,” explained Jake Kubie, with the Denver Zoo. “The more people we can get here, the closer we are to that mission.”

As soon as the gates opened up on Monday, families filed into the zoo for one of the final ‘free days’ of the year.

“It’s nice to be able to come check out what you can, and not be super stressed about the money it costs,” explained CheyOnna Sewell, who was at the zoo with her son.

That was the first time Sewell and her son had spent a day at the zoo. She said her 2-year-old son, was excited to see all the animals.

“He said dinosaurs,” she laughed. “But we said we would look for big lizards.”

Sewell told CBS4 that on a normal day, going to the zoo can be a little pricey for their family.

“As soon as you got two adults, it’s $30 to take the baby,” she explained. “And again, the babies aren’t necessarily going to make it the whole day.”

Kubie told CBS4, that’s the reason behind the zoo’s free days, to make sure the zoo is accessible to all families in Colorado. In addition, they have a program with Denver Human Services for residents who use SNAP benefits.

“Nine months of the year, they can get admission for themselves and up to nine other people for only $1 a person,” Kubie explained.

The goal is to find ways to introduce people from all backgrounds to wildlife and conservation. Kubie said they have multiple programs that offer discounts, such as working with local libraries to allow patrons to “check out” a day pass to the zoo.

The last free day at the Denver Zoo of 2019 will be Nov. 8.

LINK: Visit the Denver Zoo