Centennial Named 43rd Safest City In The CountryWebsite 24/7 Wall St. named Centennial as the safest city in the state; 43rd safest in the country out of 50 cities.

'Maisie's Army' Helps Other Children Get Life-Saving Medication Denied By InsuranceAfter our reporting, Maisie's story went viral -- and the fight to get her a new life-saving gene therapy drug became a rallying call for people all over the country.

New Development Goes Up In Commerce CityA new development in Commerce City is aimed at a growing demographic, people who are renters by choice.

Spring Valley Golf Club To Be Auctioned Off This Month In ElizabethSpring Valley Golf Club will be auctioned off later this month by Castle Rock-based NavPoint Real Estate Group, according to Business Den.

Mysterious Utility Box Shows Up In Resident's YardImagine waking up to find an electrical tower of some sort being installed in your front yard.

Robert Dear Declared Incompetent To Stand TrialOn Monday, Robert Dear was once again found incompetent to stand trial

