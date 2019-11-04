Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released the mugshot of a man they say was shot by a homeowner on Wyandot Street. Aaron Rivers allegedly broke the homeowner’s window and was trying to get inside the home on Saturday morning.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released the mugshot of a man they say was shot by a homeowner on Wyandot Street. Aaron Rivers allegedly broke the homeowner’s window and was trying to get inside the home on Saturday morning.
Police say Rivers first damaged property on the front porch and tried to get inside through the front door.
Neighbors spoke to CBS4 on Saturday.
“I was devastated because they try so hard over there, and they’re a good couple and have a little boy,” said Kathy Parsons, who witnessed all of the police activity.
Rivers was sent to the hospital and was later arrested and is being held for investigation of attempted burglary.
You must log in to post a comment.