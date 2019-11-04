Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Website 24/7 Wall St. named Centennial as the safest city in the state; 43rd safest in the country out of 50 cities. Centennial was the only Colorado city to make the list.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Website 24/7 Wall St. named Centennial as the safest city in the state; 43rd safest in the country out of 50 cities. Centennial was the only Colorado city to make the list.
The list looked at violent crime rates in cities with at least 100,000 people. The rates were gathered from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report.
Centennial had 181 violent crimes for every 100,000 people, according to the list.
“Being a safe community has remained a priority for City Council since Centennial’s incorporation in 2001. We are very appreciative of the continued partnership the City has with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office,” Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko told the publication.
Boca Raton, Florida was ranked the 50th safest city, and Irvine, California was ranked the number 1 safest city in the country.
LINK: 24/7’s Safest Cities
You must log in to post a comment.