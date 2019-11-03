Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to a triple-shooting early Sunday morning near 47th Avenue and Yampa Street. Police one of the victims is a juvenile.

All three people were taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from some kind of disturbance, but did not elaborate.

Police have not arrested anyone for the shootings.

All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

