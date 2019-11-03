DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to a triple-shooting early Sunday morning near 47th Avenue and Yampa Street. Police one of the victims is a juvenile.
All three people were taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from some kind of disturbance, but did not elaborate.
ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4700 Block of Yampa Way. Two victims have been transported to the hospital with Gunshot wounds. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Info will be updated as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/p68ro6OHdx
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 3, 2019
Police have not arrested anyone for the shootings.
All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
