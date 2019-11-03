DENVER (CBS4)– A man shot while allegedly attempting to burglarize a home Friday night is in custody, Denver Police said. Aaron Rivers, 25, was arrested and is being held for investigation of attempted burglary.
The shooting happened Friday night in the 4600 block of Wyandot Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood. According to Denver Police, Rivers attempted to break into the home through the front door.
When he was unsuccessful, he began damaging furniture and broke the front window of the home. Rivers later tried to enter the home again through the front window and the homeowner fired several shots, striking him once in the arm, police said.
One of the people inside the home when the shooting happened confirmed all of the information with CBS4, but declined an on-camera interview.
Following the shooting, Rivers went to the home next door. The homeowner, who also did not want to be on camera, shared photos of the crime scene to CBS4.
“I was devastated because they try so hard over there, and they’re a good couple and have a little boy,” said Kathy Parsons, another neighbor who witnessed all the police activity Friday night.
On Saturday, the homeowners had made some repairs, but damaged furniture and the broken window remained. Parsons said she scheduled for her handyman to come by her neighbors’ home and see how he can help.
Denver Police were still investigating the incident Saturday. Injuries to Rivers are not considered life-threatening.
