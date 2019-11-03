



– Looking to uncover all that Virginia Village has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a permanent makeup studio to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Virginia Village, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Esters Neighborhood Pub

Topping the list is New American gastropub Esters Neighborhood Pub, which offers pizza, libations and more. Located at 1950 S. Holly St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 636 reviews on Yelp.

Founded in 2015 by experienced craft beer specialists, Esters Neighborhood Pub features a rotating selection of tap beer, as well as a menu of elevated pub fare, including nachos, buffalo wings, assorted salads, sandwiches and pizzas.

Salon Phoebe

Next up is hair studio Salon Phoebe, situated at 1350 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 171, at WeSalon. With four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This popular beauty parlor provides a variety of customizable hair treatments, ranging from specialty coloring techniques like Balayage, blowouts and styling to hair extensions and standard haircuts for women, men and children.

Accent On Faces

Permanent makeup and cosmetic treatment center Accent On Faces is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1660 S. Albion St., Suite 1026, five stars out of 87 reviews.

Accent On Faces specializes in permanent makeup services, including eye shadow pigmentation, eyelash line enhancement and several different eyebrow techniques.

Chakas Mexican Restaurant

Last but not least is Chakas Mexican Restaurant, a Mexican cantina, with 4.5 stars out of 296 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6265 E. Evans to give it a go for yourself.

On the menu, look for classic Mexican dishes such as fajitas, guacamole salad, carne asada, burritos, enchiladas, tamales, chile rellenos and steak rancheros.

Article provided by Hoodline.