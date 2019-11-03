Cold Front May Bring Monday Morning Fog And Cooler TempsWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

4 minutes ago

Broncos Fans Remain, Snag Deals On TicketsThe Denver Broncos aren't exactly having a great season, but don't tell that to the fans at Mile High Sunday.

34 minutes ago

Learning From Maisie: Colorado Family Shares Lesson In Fight For MaisieA Grand Junction mother is on a mission to make sure what happened to her family doesn't happen to others - Monday at 10 p.m.

2 hours ago

Rossini's 'The Barber of Seville' Opens At Opera ColoradoMany know this play from pop culture, but some might not know it's the story of Rosina who wants to marry the county, but is forbidden by her guardian.

5 hours ago

More Than 220 Fort Carson Soldiers Return From DeploymentThe 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division was deployed to Kuwait for nine months.

5 hours ago

Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting Near I-70 & Vasquez BoulevardTwo people were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after they were shot, Denver Police say.

6 hours ago