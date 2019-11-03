Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 7th Gold Glove Sunday night. The team made the announcement on social media.
Arenado beat Josh Donaldson of the Atlanta Braves and Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals.
Shortstop Trevor Story was also up for a Gold Glove. He did not win, instead Nick Ahmed of the Arizona Diamondbacks took home the award.
