DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 7th Gold Glove Sunday night. The team made the announcement on social media.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a 2 RBI home run in the first inning against the St Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on September 10, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Arenado beat Josh Donaldson of the Atlanta Braves and Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals.

Shortstop Trevor Story was also up for a Gold Glove. He did not win, instead Nick Ahmed of the Arizona Diamondbacks took home the award.

