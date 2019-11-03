Rossini's 'The Barber of Seville' Opens At Opera ColoradoMany know this play from pop culture, but some might not know it's the story of Rosina who wants to marry the county, but is forbidden by her guardian.

49 minutes ago

More Than 220 Fort Carson Soldiers Return From DeploymentThe 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division was deployed to Kuwait for nine months.

52 minutes ago

Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting Near I-70 & Vasquez BoulevardTwo people were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after they were shot, Denver Police say.

2 hours ago

'Disturbance' In Denver Leaves 3, Including Juvenile, With Gunshot WoundsDenver police responded to a triple-shooting early Sunday morning near 47th Avenue and Yampa Street.

2 hours ago

Lakewood Police Investigate Death Of Rotasha Pryor-ThomasLakewood police say they found a woman dead at the Chalet Motel on Alameda Avenue and Harlan Street Saturday morning.

2 hours ago

Food For Thought Prepares For Its Rock-A-Belly FundraiserFor years, Food for Thought has been packing bags of food and dropping them off at the doorsteps to families who need help keeping food on the table.

2 hours ago