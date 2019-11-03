  • CBS4On Air

Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver invites residents to drop off their bags of leaves. They have several “leaf drop” locations open.

Jack-O’-Lanterns are also being accepted.

Denver LeafDrop sites are open (credit: Denver)

The material will be composted and sold in May.

Denver Recycles, Be a Smart Ash and Ace Hardware stores will give away free, brown paper leaf bags to curb resident’s use of plastic bags to gather their leaves.

Residents must have a LeafDrop coupon to receive their free bags.

Weekend Drop-Off Sites Open November 2 – 17
Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Bruce Randolph High School – E. 40th Ave. & Steele St.
• Cherry Creek Transfer Station – Jewell Ave. & Quebec St.
• Havana Nursery * – Smith Rd. & Havana (Enter on Havana St.)
• Kennedy High School* – (W. Brown Pl. and S. Lamar Pl.
• Sloan’s Lake Park – 17th Ave. at Sheridan Blvd.
• Veterans Park – (S. Vine St. & E. Iowa Ave.)

The city asks residents to be sure branches or other material are not in the leaf bags.

