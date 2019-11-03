Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A group of local businessmen are working to end childhood hunger in Denver. For years, Food for Thought has been packing bags of food and dropping them off at the doorsteps to families who need help keeping food on the table.
Food for Thought’s annual Rock-a-Belly event helps to raise money in order to keep the nonprofit rolling. Rock-a-Belly is happening on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tivoli Turnhall in downtown Denver.
