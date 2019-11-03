LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A traditional Mexican holiday was celebrated in grand fashion, Saturday, in downtown Longmont. An estimated 6,000 people attended the Día de los Muertos celebration, a day dedicated to honoring and celebrating those who have died.

As many noted at the event, Longmont has a rich and vibrant Hispanic population. For many, the celebration is a part of their culture. For the rest, it was a way to better understand the traditions of their neighbors.

“I just think it is so beautiful,” said Laura Masterson, an event attendee “It’s Día de los Muertos, a celebration of life!”

Masterson, a proud Mexican-American, said she wanted to bring her entire family to fully embrace her heritage.

“I think it is one of the most beautiful parts of our culture,” Masterson told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Those who attended were welcomed with food, drinks, music and plenty of face painting. Mexican tradition often involves painting faces to look like skulls.

A street artist from Houston was flown in to paint skulls as well, on behalf of the Firehouse Arts Center.

“I just think it is gorgeous. It is a beautiful way to express,” Masterson said. “I think a lot of people think it is the Mexican Halloween, but it is so much more than that. You are celebrating your ancestors that have passed, and celebrating their life. Bringing, almost, their life back.”

As the sun set, traditional Aztec dancers of all ages performed for hundreds gathered around. Those performing also burned letters written for the deceased and prayed for them.

“Instead of being sad about (the deceased), we are enjoying and celebrating it,” Masterson said.

“(The city) gave everybody the opportunity to learn something about a different culture, and to get really involved in it,” said Matt Masterson, Laura’s husband.

The holiday ended on Saturay.