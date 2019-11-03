DENVER (CBS4) – The weather this week will be pretty quiet for most of Colorado with temperatures running near or slightly below normal for this time of year. Most of the state will stay on the dry side too, with the exception of our northern counties … read on for more details.

We do have a rather strong jet stream clipping the northeast part of the state today and that will keep conditions on the breezy to windy side in the northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills. Some of that wind could spill out onto the adjacent plains from time to time.

Embedded within the flow is a little bit or moisture as well, so locations along and north of Interstate 70 will see increasing cloud cover today. There may even be a few rain or snow showers by this evening, but nothing heavy is expected. Monday morning could bring a little patchy fog or low clouds to northeastern Colorado.

Looking ahead some long-range models indicate the potential to see more cold and snow sometime next week. But until then enjoy a relatively nice stretch of fall weather. It will be a great week to get your outdoor holiday decorations put up!