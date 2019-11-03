Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two people were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after they were shot, Denver Police say. Officers responded to the shooting near Interstate 70 and Clayton Street.
One victim was shot in the leg. Police say both victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Details about the victims were not released.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 3, 2019
Officers are investigating what caused the shooting. No one has been arrested.
