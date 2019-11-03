4 Things To Watch For In Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns GameWith Joe Flacco out for the rest of the season with a neck injury, Brandon Allen will make his NFL debut at quarterback.

With Flacco On IR, Who's Next For The Broncos QB Spot?With Joe Flacco joining Drew Lock on injured reserve, the Broncos head into Sunday's game against the Browns with two quarterbacks, Brandon Allen and Brett Rypien.

'Lack Of Focus & Execution' Causes Avs To Fall To StarsRoope Hintz has found his stride. So has Anton Khudobin. So have the Dallas Stars, for that matter.

Broncos Place Injured QB Joe Flacco On IRJoe Flacco's Denver debut lasted half a season. The Broncos placed the veteran quarterback they acquired from Baltimore on injured reserve Friday and promoted rookie QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to back up new starter Brandon Allen.

Luke McCaffrey Shines In Brief True College Football DebutNebraska freshman Luke McCaffrey made his true debut in college football last weekend.