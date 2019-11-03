How The Broncos Can Win With Brandon Allen: 'He's Got Better Arm Strength'Allen is trying to become the first Broncos quarterback to win in his first start since Trevor Siemian in the 21-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers in 2016 season opener.

4 Things To Watch For In Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns GameWith Joe Flacco out for the rest of the season with a neck injury, Brandon Allen will make his NFL debut at quarterback.

Fairview High School Quarterback Aidan Atkinson Sets Colorado High School RecordFairview High School quarterback Aidan Atkinson has become the most prolific passer in Colorado high school history.

With Flacco On IR, Who's Next For The Broncos QB Spot?With Joe Flacco joining Drew Lock on injured reserve, the Broncos head into Sunday's game against the Browns with two quarterbacks, Brandon Allen and Brett Rypien.

'Lack Of Focus & Execution' Causes Avs To Fall To StarsRoope Hintz has found his stride. So has Anton Khudobin. So have the Dallas Stars, for that matter.