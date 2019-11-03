BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Fairview High School quarterback Aidan Atkinson has become the most prolific passer in Colorado high school history. The senior quarterback has thrown for 11,064 yards in his career, eclipsing the previous career passing mark of 10,565 set by former Bear Creek quarterback Justin Holland from 1997-2000.
Atkinson set the passing mark in the 41-14 win over Rocky Mountain Thursday night. He was 41-of-47 for 613 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. On the season he’s thrown for 3,707 yards with 47 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Congrats to Fairview's @AidanAtkinsonQB for setting the state record for career passing yards! #copreps pic.twitter.com/R1G5iGPVn5
— CHSAA (@CHSAA) November 1, 2019
Atkinson also set the career passing mark for the most touchdowns in a career last week against Poudre. In that game he threw a state record eight touchdown passes in the first half. And he threw a single-season high of 55 touchdown passes as a junior.
A Northwestern University commit, Atkinson guided Fairview to a 9-1 record and winning the Front Range League.
