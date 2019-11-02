  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThrough the Lens of CBS Sports
    12:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff, Tristan Whidden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found a 23-year-old man who they say has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. Tristan Whidden was last seen near West Ottawa Avenue, near Coal Mine Avenue and South Platte Canyon Road in Littleton.

Tristan Whidden (credit: Jefferson County)

Tristan Whidden (credit: Jefferson County)

Tristan walked away from his home Friday night.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. They describe him as a 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic man who weighs 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tristan Whidden (credit: Jefferson County)

Tristan Whidden (credit: Jefferson County)

Deputies say Tristan has disappeared before and is known to use public transportation.

Comments