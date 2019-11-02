Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found a 23-year-old man who they say has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. Tristan Whidden was last seen near West Ottawa Avenue, near Coal Mine Avenue and South Platte Canyon Road in Littleton.
Tristan walked away from his home Friday night.
Deputies say he was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. They describe him as a 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic man who weighs 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say Tristan has disappeared before and is known to use public transportation.
