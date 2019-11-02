



Denver museums stayed open late and offered free admission as part of Denver Arts Week’s Free Night at the Museum Saturday night. One of the 16 museums participating was the Museum of Outdoor Art in Englewood.

“I think it’s just that jaw-dropping when people open the doors and come in,” said Tim Vacca Director of Programs at the Museum of Outdoor Art.

The immersive art experience Natura Obscura has been transporting audiences at the Museum since January.

“The overarching theme is nature, so every little installation follows that theme,” he said. “Immersive arts are really hot right now. You’ve got Meow Wolf going on, Camp Christmas is coming up in Denver, Natura Obscura has been popular all year, so I think people are looking for something different.”

“You could come here probably a dozen times and find new, cool things,” said Chris Parezo, who along with his wife, Meggan, brought their two children to the experience the exhibition at the Museum.

“It’s really fun with these kids watching them sort of discover stuff and they are just at that age of like searching and finding little animals and things like that the fairy gardens are a big hit with her,” he said. “Bring your kids down, it’s a really cool experience.”

Even if that kid is the one inside you.

“Hopefully people will engage their inner child and say, ‘Oh I got to go out and play,’ adults don’t get to do that much anymore.”

Natura Obscura is at the Museum of Outdoor Art until the end of December.

