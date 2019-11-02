DENVER (CBS4) – The Junior League of Denver is hosting its 40th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart on November 8-10. It’s an opportunity to get a head start on those holiday shopping lists.
“Our Mile High Holiday Mart is a boutique shopping experience featuring unique businesses with high quality merchandise. A large portion of our merchants are Colorado-based businesses. Attendees can get a head start on finding perfect holiday gifts while enjoying a fun, festive shopping experience,” said Caryne Mesquita, Fundraising Vice President for the Junior League of Denver.
The show has a wide variety of products including housewares, specialty food items, jewelry, apparel for the whole family, as well as, pet products, and much more. Some examples of the vendors are Urban Baby, which is a woman-owned, eco-friendly, and all handmade items; Mile High Toffee, which is locally made with organic peanut butter; and SwitchWood, which is premium handcrafted wooden accessories.
“We are hosting a VIP Private Shopping Event on Friday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.before the show opens to the public. Shoppers can browse all merchandise fist without the crowds. Coffee and nibbles are included, along with parking. Tickets are $40,” Mesquita explained.
Mile High Holiday Mart is a fundraiser for the Junior League, which is a women’s nonprofit membership organization. Members give back to the community, get connected with other women, and grow through experiential and formal training. The organization is currently focused on improving literacy rates and providing access to books for children in Denver.
For the first time this year, the Junior League is partnering with CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, which benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy at the Mile High Holiday Mart will get free admission.
“We are proud to participate in this effort to ensure all children have a gift during the holidays. We are specifically looking for items for older kids, since they are often overlooked at the holidays,” Mesquita told CBS4.
The 40th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart is Friday, November 8th through Sunday, November 10th at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver Campus.
LINKS: Mile High Holiday Mart | Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive
