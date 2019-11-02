DENVER (CBS4) – After a busy weather week across Colorado things will end on the quiet side with plenty of sunshine expected statewide. Temperatures are running a bit below average for this time of year with most places in the 40s to lower 50s. There could be a little bit of wind from time to time, especially if you live in or near the higher terrain.

For the next several days Colorado will stay stuck between a ridge of high pressure to our west and a large trough of lower pressure to the east. What that means for us is very little change in the forecast with no major storm systems expected. There will be occasional bouts of wind and maybe a few snow showers from time to time, but most of that will stay over the northern and central mountains.

Taking a peek even further into the month the latest 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which covers the period between November 7-11, calls for dry conditions overall in Colorado. Temperatures will be near normal as we sit between warm air to the west and cold air to our east.