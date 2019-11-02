DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Arts Week offers hundreds of art and cultural opportunities over 9-days. On November 7th, the Denver Theatre District will launch Night Lights Denver. It’s an ongoing, year-round projection mapping installation on the Daniels & Fisher Tower every Thursday through Saturday evenings.
The City of Denver is offering free guided tours of its public art. The tours go through Confluence Park, Golden Triangle neighborhood, Burns Park, and 14th Street.
The Denver Public Library is hosting Making Natural Ink. It’s a workshop that teaches how to use materials from nature to make ink and learn about the ink making process. Participants get to create a custom art piece to take home.
Phamaly Theatre Company is performing Come To Your Senses: One-Act Play Festival. Six plays from six playwrights with disabilities. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is hosting a special private showcase on November 5.
As Denver Arts Week wraps up on the weekend of November 9 -10, Denver Fashion Week kicks off. 303 Magazine throws the week of design and style, and it includes runway shows, industry focused nights, and more than 40 designers. Denver Fashion Week kicks off with Street of Fashion x Art runway show, and will end with the International and National Designers runway show.
LINKS: Denver Arts Week | Denver Fashion Week
