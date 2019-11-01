



— After management failed to restore heat and hot water for Renaissance 88 Apartments residents, the City of Thornton stepped in to offer support. The City gave management 48 hours to repair the problem Tuesday.

“We wont be relocating them, but we’re providing them the resources to make contact with alternatives,” said Todd Barnes, communications director for the City of Thornton.

Community Connections passed out flyers on apartment property Friday morning. They provided residents with information on cold weather shelters and locations where they could shower.

Residents appreciate their support, but say they’d rather have a solution.

“We pay rent here so we have a right to be able to take a shower here. There are people here in wheelchairs who can’t easily leave to go shower,” said Velma Gilbert, a resident who hasn’t had hot water for a month.

CBS4 met Gilbert on her way to the leasing office. She wasn’t going to complain. She was going to pay her rent. It’s something she has to do on the first of every month, whether her water is hot or cold. She says management holds her accountable, but who does that for them?

“I don’t understand why HUD has not stepped in and done anything about it. They’ve seen [media] out here all week,” said Gilbert.

Renaissance 88 Apartments provides low income housing. The federal government gives funds directly to the apartment.

In September, Renaissance 88 Apartments received an inspection score of 69 – the lowest of all HUD properties in Thornton. Scores below 80 mean the property has serious infractions.

In a statement to CBS4, HUD said, “Our office has been in touch with the contract administrator of Renaissance 88 Apartments (Colorado Housing and Finance Agency) all week this week, and CHFA has been consistently working with the management company to address the issues at the property. They have been updating our office on repairs being made throughout the day today. They actually had a REAC inspection in September resulting in a score of 69, so while they do have areas they need to address, the contract administrator is making sure they are working on them.”

Gilbert says these problems have been going on for much longer than a week. She and her neighbors will continue to fight for their tenant rights.

“I just want the people able to help and make change and enforce the regulations and the laws of the state of Colorado to step forward and do so,” said Gilbert.