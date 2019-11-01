(CBS4) – The 13th Annual Denver Arts Week kicks off today! It’s a nine-day celebration of all things art in the Mile High City. With a wide range of participating galleries, museums, theatres, and concert halls, there’s something for everyone!
First Friday Art Walk is one of the ways you can get involved in Denver Arts Week. Head to the Art District on Santa Fe for a Dia de los Muertos block party. It’s a Mexican celebration of departed family members and culture. It’s a free, family-friendly event.
If you’re in the market for a new bike, you won’t want to miss the annual VeloSwap! Saturday, cycling enthusiasts can head to the National Western Complex for bikes, parts, clothing, and accessories. Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids are free!
Halloween is over – so it’s time to pulverize your pumpkin into pieces! Travel to Idaho Springs Saturday afternoon for the 11th Annual Pumpkin Smash. Scraps-to-Soil hosts the free event to teach the community about composting.
