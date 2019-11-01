(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the best hobby shops in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent hobby outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re wondering where to browse for hobby supplies.
Mike’s Stadium Sportscards
First on the list is Mike’s Stadium Sportscards. Located at 4032 S. Parker Road in Meadow Hills, the retail establishment is the highest-rated hobby shop in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.
Remote Control Hobbies
Next up is Shenandoah’s Remote Control Hobbies, situated at 15450 E. Smoky Hill Road. With 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the hobby emporium has proven to be a local favorite.
Colpar’s Hobbytown
Dayton Triangle’s Colpar’s Hobbytown, located at 1915 S. Havana St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the toy and hobby store four stars out of 20 reviews.
Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Aurora area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at retail and wholesale businesses rose to 18 per business on Saturdays, compared to 10 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.
