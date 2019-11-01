GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — There are still no arrests in an armored car heist that happened Wednesday at the Greenwood Village branch of Bank of Colorado, near Belleview and Yosemite.

Security camera video released by the FBI shows a Brinks employee coming out with cash and opening the truck door. Right then, two robbers jump out of a car two spaces away and pull their guns — and the Brinks employee sits down alongside the truck.

One robber goes for the cash and is joined by a third robber.

This armored car heist was fast, 36 seconds from the moment the gunmen leaped out of the car until they got back in and took off. The license plate on their vehicle — CVD 251 — was stolen.

Bank customers can’t believe it really happened.

“It is an injustice not only to the people who bank here but the community in general,” one told CBS Denver.

Armored cars have long been target in real life and in films. ‘The Great Armored Car Robbery’ from 1955 sets the stage with a narrator saying, “One thing about money, it excites the imagination, especially other people’s money.”

In the movie ‘Heat,’ an armored car is rammed as the robbers make off with the truck’s contents. The list of such scenes goes on and on, but this time in Greenwood Village it was real life. The three robbers had two semi automatic handguns and an AK-47 variant.

The armored truck robbery is one of about 70-80 that occur in the US each year. The FBI is investigating but won’t disclose how much money was stolen.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the heist.