DENVER (CBS4)– Coloradans who love state parks will like what Gov. Jared Polis is proposing in his state budget. The governor wants to invest an additional $10 million to relieve the overcrowding that’s become an issue at some parks.
The number of visitors to Colorado State Parks has grown 30% over the past five years. But parking lots and campgrounds haven’t kept up.
Gov. Polis said the money will be used to add campsites, trails and more. Frequent park visitors support the idea.
“The bathrooms and everything are very nice, paved streets are well taken care of, so I think that part of what the state is taking care of is very good. But it’s just trying to get to one of these campgrounds when you want to go,” said camper Rick Hagan.
An estimated $2 million to $3 million of Gov. Polis’ request will go toward opening a new state park near Trinidad.
