PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Douglas County arrested a 14-year-old boy after a car chase on Friday. The chase started in the morning in Castle Rock and ended in Parker.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted a car driving erratically. Officers tried to do a roadside stop, but the car continued on and a chase took place. Officers determined the vehicle was tied to a burglary in Parker on Thursday night. An attempted assault of an officer took place during Thursday’s crime, but so far there are few details about that.
The driver tried to flee from officers at speeds that reached 100 mph, and stop sticks failed to stop him. The chase came to an end when the suspect’s car crashed into another car at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Twenty Mile Road. No one was hurt in that crash.
The suspect then ran away but was caught soon afterwards. His name isn’t being released.
