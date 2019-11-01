  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta
Filed Under:Aurora News


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A U.S. Army veteran is doing his part to help other veterans try to avoid homelessness. His recipe for success centers around a food truck.

If there’s one thing Michael Gropper knows, it’s how to make a good sandwich.

“I just put a lot of love into it. A good quality bread,” said Gropper.

That’s because he is from New York and grew up eating in New York delis. He also spent eight years as a Food Service Specialist in the United States Army. That means he knows how to take care of his soldiers, even after they leave the service.

“You know I always believed that when you’re discharged from service you’re not discharged from each other and it’s sad to see other veterans struggling. If I could create something to give them opportunities, why not?” said Gropper.

What he created is the Full Battle Rattle Deli, a food truck that feels more like a New York deli. It cruises the streets of Aurora, feeding people and providing jobs for veterans.

“It gives them an opportunity to get on their feet. We’re not just a food truck. We’re a vehicle for change,” said Gropper.

Veterans get the basic skills and training they will need for a career in the culinary arts. If customer reviews are any indication of what kind of cooks they will make, these vets are going to soar.

“They love it. They love the love that’s in the food. They love the cause. They love the sandwiches it’s just a great experience,” said Gropper.

Full Battle Rattle Deli spends most of its time in Aurora, but the will be in Denver’s Civic Center Park for Veterans Day. If you want to catch up with the truck and get a sandwich, visit their Facebook page where they post their hours and location.

LINK: Full Battle Rattle Deli

Michael Abeyta

