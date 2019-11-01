(CBS4) — Two more Colorado ski resorts opened Friday and another is opening on Saturday. Monarch Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort opened on Friday, and Winter Park will open on Saturday. That will be the sixth Colorado six resort to open to skiers and riders this season.
There are now SIX ski areas open at least weekends in Colorado. That might be a record for November 1?! Lifts spun at @MonarchMountain 30 minutes ago for their second earliest opening day in 80 years! pic.twitter.com/lrRQPTAceN
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 1, 2019
For Monarch, which is between Salida and Gunnison on Highway 50, this will be the second earliest opening in their 80 year history. They’ve already received 40 inches of snow this season.
Eldora opened two weeks ahead of schedule, with 15 inches of new snow.
It’s OPENING DAY, C’mon up! Check the Eldora Snow Report for the most up to date conditions and terrain information. The link can be found here: https://t.co/snP8jj4lD1 #eldora #closertoyou #openingday #skicolorado pic.twitter.com/A53iqgV3kR
— Eldora (@eldoramtnresort) November 1, 2019
Winter Park Resort opened at the earliest point of the season ever. The resort is celebrating its 80th season with opening on Saturday.
Officials at the resort has seen more than 40 inches of snow in October. They say the natural and man-made snow helped them open early.
On Nov. 16, Winter Park will offer lift tickets for $40 per person with a minimum of two lift tickets.
