DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front moving from Wyoming to Colorado on Friday will bring a reinforcing blast of cold air. The front will also cause increasing clouds and scattered flurries but no accumulating snow.

Friday will be the sixth consecutive day with below normal temperatures along the Front Range. Friday will also be the first day since last Sunday without a record. Temperatures were cold enough break records each of the last four days.

The average temperature on Halloween in Denver was only 24.5 degrees which was cold enough to displace Halloween 1951 for the fifth coldest on record. October 31, 2012 remains the coldest Halloween overall with an average temperature of only 17.0 degrees. There was also snow falling on trick-or-treaters that year.

Most weather models suggest the Denver area will stay below normal through at least November 8 meaning at least 13 consecutive days with unusually cold weather.

High temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the 30s around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Some mountain towns like Aspen and Avon could be at least a degree or warmer than Denver in the afternoon.

The weekend will be somewhat warmer in the afternoon but still far below normal for early November with 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday.

Current trends in the long term weather models point to warmer weather finally arriving next weekend with a high near 60 degrees on Saturday, Nov. 9.