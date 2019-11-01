  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Election Day, Colorado Secretary of State, Denver Elections Division, Denver News, Jena Griswold


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold toured the Denver Elections Division Friday. Election day is coming up on Tuesday, November 5.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tours the Denver Elections Division.

As of Friday night, more than 683,106 ballots have been returned to county clerks statewide. Republicans had a higher percentage of turnout than in previous years. Of the returned ballots, 205,656 were from registered democrats and 262,004 were from registered republicans.

At the Denver Elections Division, Griswold said the city should be proud of the process and people working to make Denver elections run smoothly.

“Denver really is a great model that the entire country looks toward,” said Griswold. “So we should be really proud of our accessibility in Colorado and that we are leading the nation when it comes to voter accessibility.”

The deadline to register to vote in person is on election day. Voters can find polling and drop box locations at govotecolorado.com.

