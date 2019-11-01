  • CBS4On Air

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Fox Street.

adams county officer involved shooting

Copter4 flew over the scene of the officer-involved shooting (credit: CBS)

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Attack Team and the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest a fugitive. The fugitive was struck by gunfire from officers during a hostage situation.

The suspect did not survive. The suspect has not been identified.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

