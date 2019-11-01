Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Fox Street.
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Attack Team and the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest a fugitive. The fugitive was struck by gunfire from officers during a hostage situation.
The suspect did not survive. The suspect has not been identified.
The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.