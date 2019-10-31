Comments
NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion was spotted on a road in Nederland this week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out video Wednesday afternoon showing the animal crossing the snowy street in western Boulder County at night.
They said that if you encounter a mountain lion, stay calm, don’t approach it and do not turn and run away.
More information about living with lions is available on the CPW website.
