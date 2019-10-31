SCARY COLDColdest Halloween temperature ever was just recorded in Denver
NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion was spotted on a road in Nederland this week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out video Wednesday afternoon showing the animal crossing the snowy street in western Boulder County at night.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

They said that if you encounter a mountain lion, stay calm, don’t approach it and do not turn and run away.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

More information about living with lions is available on the CPW website.

