DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a memorable Halloween across Colorado with so much snow and ice on the ground. With the temperatures predicted to be pretty chilly, parents may want to make a beeline only for those houses they know will be handing out candy to the kiddos.
The local social media website Nextdoor.com helps parents do just that. It features a map showing houses that are pledging to pass out candy and pinpoints local neighborhood “haunted” homes. It also features houses that are being cautious — not giving candy out but potentially something in its place such as dry goods.
Brenda Evans marked her house as a haunted home on the app. She lives in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood.
“I’ve been on the Nextdoor app for quite a while and I like it for sharing information and stuff. And I was kind of searching around and I saw that you could add your house to let people know you have candy, because not everybody gives out the candy,” Evans said. “Clearly, we’re open for Halloween.”
Anyone with a Nextdoor account can add their home to the map. Visit Nextdoor.com for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.