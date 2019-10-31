Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Thornton mother is asking for help after her daughter was the victim of a road rage shooting earlier this month. Karen Maes said her daughter, who is also named Karen, was on Colorado Blvd near 102nd when her car was rear ended.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Thornton mother is asking for help after her daughter was the victim of a road rage shooting earlier this month. Karen Maes said her daughter, who is also named Karen, was on Colorado Blvd near 102nd when her car was rear ended.
Maes got out of her vehicle and got into an argument with a male teen in the other car right after the crash on Oct. 11.
“He shot at her car, went back around, got closer to her, and shot her face,” Maes told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
The bullet went through Karen’s cheek, shattered bones in her face, and then became stuck in her sinuses.
Maes said her daughter was taken to one hospital, then airlifted to UC Health. Despite the serious injuries, she said her daughter is in good spirits.
“She’s a firecracker, she’s a happy girl. She’s in good spirits,” she said.
Thornton police say they’ve arrested a juvenile in this case, a 16-year-old male with a criminal record.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.
You must log in to post a comment.