WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A security camera captured a group of teenagers in front of a stranger’s home in Wheat Ridge, doing something surprising. They were shoveling snow and clearing the driveway, the sidewalk and the walkway up to the door.
You never know what your home security camera will catch. A @CBSDenver employee got home and found this on her camera- a group of rogue teenagers who shoveled her driveway and walk. Lets catch these kids, thank them for paying it forward and tell them, 'job well done' pic.twitter.com/Ij3uThg6XN
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) October 30, 2019
A CBS Denver employee arrived home on Wednesday and found someone had done the chore for her. She checked her doorbell camera and found the sweet video. She says she has no idea who the teens are.
