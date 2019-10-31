Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Wheat Ridge News

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A security camera captured a group of teenagers in front of a stranger’s home in Wheat Ridge, doing something surprising. They were shoveling snow and clearing the driveway, the sidewalk and the walkway up to the door.

A CBS Denver employee arrived home on Wednesday and found someone had done the chore for her. She checked her doorbell camera and found the sweet video. She says she has no idea who the teens are.

