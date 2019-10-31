Ryan Harris Among Coloradans Who Welcome Potential NCAA Policy Change For College AthletesNCAA officials on Tuesday opened the door for student athletes to financially benefit from any use of their name, image and likeness.

Nuggets Fall To Mavericks In Season's First Loss, Despite Nikola Jokic's Triple-DoubleNikola Jokic had his second triple-double of the season, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Paul Millsap had a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Gabriel Landeskog Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body InjuryThe Colorado Avalanche say captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Kareem Jackson: Broncos Starting To 'Really Understand' Coach Vic Fangio's DefenseKareem Jackson has been part of a revamped Broncos defense which has played much better in the past few weeks than it did at the start of the season.

Nuggets Beat Kings On The Road, Remain UndefeatedThe Nuggets held on after nearly blowing a big lead in the fourth quarter, beating the winless Sacramento Kings 101-94 on Monday night.