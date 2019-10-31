Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out at a gun store and range in Englewood and it forced evacuations for a short time Thursday morning. The fire started at approximately 4 a.m.
The store and range is called The Shootist Gun Range, Inc., and is located at 2980 South Galapego Street, not far from the intersection of West Dartmouth Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. There’s a gun store upstairs and a range downstairs.
The evacuations were made out of a sense of caution — there was some concern that ammunition at the range might go off.
Englewood police spokesman Chad Reed said someone saw flames coming from the building and called 911. About 50 people who live nearby were evacuated for approximately 90 minutes.
No one was hurt.
