WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Opening statements are expected to begin Friday in Kelsey Berreth’s murder trial. Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.
The 29-year-old Woodland Park woman disappeared on Thanksgiving last year. Berreth’s body hasn’t been found but authorities believe she is deceased.
At the center of this trial is Krystal Lee, a nurse who was allegedly having an affair with Frazee. She claims she cleaned up the murder crime scene because she wanted to please Frazee – and because she feared him.
At trial, Frazee’s defense may point the finger at Lee, suggesting she’s fabricated parts of her story before.
After Berreth’s disappearance, investigators say her cellphone pinged 800 miles from her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, near Gooding, Idaho. That’s where investigators found Lee, who eventually admitted to destroying Berreth’s phone, and also getting rid of Berreth’s keys and a gun, all to help Frazee cover his tracks.
In exchange for her testimony, Lee agreed to plead guilty to evidence tampering. She faces a maximum of three years in prison, but if her story falls apart, her deal is off the table.
Frazee has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a body. He faces life in prison if convicted.
You must log in to post a comment.