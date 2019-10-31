Quarterback Carousel Continues For Denver Broncos, Now It's Brandon Allen's TurnWhen Brandon Allen takes his first NFL snap against the Browns on Sunday he'll become the sixth QB to start for the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning retired four years ago.

Injury-Riddled Avalanche Lose To Panthers In OT At Pepsi CenterThe Panthers beat the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night.

'Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150' To Celebrate The Sport's Rich HistoryThe network celebrates the 150th anniversary of college football with a new documentary "Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150."

Ryan Harris Among Coloradans Who Welcome Potential NCAA Policy Change For College AthletesNCAA officials on Tuesday opened the door for student athletes to financially benefit from any use of their name, image and likeness.

Nuggets Fall To Mavericks In Season's First Loss, Despite Nikola Jokic's Triple-DoubleNikola Jokic had his second triple-double of the season, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Paul Millsap had a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss.