DENVER (CBS4) — Tatu, the lion cub at the Denver Zoo, seemed to enjoy his first Halloween. Zoo officials treated several of the animals to pumpkins that were just the right size.
“You might get squirrels in your pumpkins but we get all sorts of critters in ours: African lions, Asian elephants, reticulated giraffes, Bactrian camels, Przewalski’s horses, mandrills, and even red river hogs!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
Officials said the pumpkins provide great, naturally sourced enrichment for the animals.
“For some species, specifically elephants, mandrills, and red river hogs, they’re even tasty treats!” officials said.
The zoo said a special thank you to Brian Deevy, a “giant pumpkin hobbyist,” for donating the super-sized squashes to elephants Chuck, Jake, and Bodhi.
