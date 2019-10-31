DENVER (CBS4) – Just three years after the warmest Halloween on record, Denver experienced the coldest temperature ever recorded on October 31 early Thursday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the official thermometer for the city located at Denver International Airport fell to 7 degrees. The previous record low for Halloween was set 28 years ago with 10 degrees on October 31, 1991.
The new record low on Thursday is the fourth record this week related to the unusually cold weather. Records were set on Monday and Tuesday when the high temperatures for the day stayed colder than ever previously recorded on October 28 and October 29. And then a third record was set on Wednesday when Denver dropped to 3 degrees. The previous record for October 30 was 7 degrees set in 1991.
Fortunately, temperatures will moderate somewhat through the day on Thursday and allowing for temperatures to be above freezing for Trick-or-Treating. At least for the younger kids! Older kids that are still out after sunset will experience 20s.
You must log in to post a comment.