



– Opera Colorado is opening it’s 2019-2020 season with the classic “Barber of Seville”, and the lead mezzo soprano is a Colorado resident.

“Barber of Seville” is the opera you are most likely to find yourself humming. It’s scattered through pop culture including movie favorite, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and cartoon classic, “Bugs Bunny.” Opera Colorado is putting up an art deco production of this laugh-out-loud comedy.

“It’s a very whimsical set,” said Megan Marino, who sings Rosina.

At the heart of the story, Rosina wants to marry the Count, but as the ward of Dr. Bartolo, she is forbidden. Figaro, the barber, tries to help the couple.

“Even though it’s definitely commenting on historical circumstances, it is still applicable today,” Marino explained.

Marino has sung this part many times over the last ten years, she said it has some challenges.

“I love that she is a spitfire, and that she’s so smart, and she’s always looking for how to play her angle and how to get what she needs,” she said.

Marino is a Colorado resident, a University of Colorado Boulder graduate, and an Opera Colorado alumna. She got her first professional role with Opera Colorado in 2011. Singing in this season opener is like being at home for Marino.

“Colorado is my home, so it’s a great luxury to have a company of this caliber,” she said.

She and the cast of international singers make this production a fun ride. Marino recommends that audiences open their ears, open their hearts, and they just might be surprised.

Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” plays November 2, 5, 8, 10 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.