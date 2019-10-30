  • CBS4On Air

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Resort will open at the earliest point of the season ever for skiers and snowboaders. The resort is celebrating its 80th season with opening on Saturday.

Snowguns turned on at Winter Park Resort. (credit: Winter Park Resort)

Officials at the resort has seen more than 40 inches of snow in October. They say the natural and man-made snow has allowed them to open early.

The first chair will run at 8:30 a.m. at the Arrow Lift. There will be giveaways and access to resort favorites like Parkway, Lower Village Way and Sorenson Park.

(credit: CBS)

“We invite skiers and riders to head up and start their ski season with us on Nov. 2,” said Liz Agostin, Marketing Director, at Winter Park Resort.

RELATED: Winter Park Express Ski Train Will Run On Fridays, Saturdays And Sundays This Season

On Nov. 16, the resort will offer lift tickets for $40 per person with a minimum of two lift tickets.

LINK: Winter Park Resort Specials

