DENVER (CBS4)– This week’s snow and cold snap has taken a toll on blood donations in Colorado. Vitalant Colorado has cancelled a dozen blood drives so far this week.
Vitalant said by cancelling the events, a total of 230 donations that can’t be collected. The organization said it takes about 450 donations a day to meet the needs of patients.
While most donors give blood, there is also a need for platelet donors. Platelets only have a five-day shelf life and are used to help patients including those being treated for trauma and cancer therapies.
Anyone who would like to donate blood is asked to make an appointment. There are eight donation centers in Colorado.
LINK: Call 303.363.2300 | Vitalant
