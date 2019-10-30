DENVER (CBS4) – The back-to-back storms that slammed Denver and the Front Range this week brought a about a foot of fluffy snow. The first storm on Sunday and Monday officially brought 3.8 inches while the second storm Tuesday into Wednesday brought 7.7 inches.
For the month, Denver has now received 12.5 inches of snow, making the month the snowiest October since 2009.
It’s also the 12th snowiest October on record.
Here is a list of combined snow totals from both storms (Sunday through Wednesday):
Aurora 12.5″
Bailey 7.9″
Bennett 3.5″
Berthoud Pass 15.0″
Black Hawk 4.2″
Boulder 16.5″
Briggsdale 2.9″
Brighton 12.7″
Broomfield 11.4″
Castle Rock 10.5″
Centennial 13.0″
Conifer 8.1″
Deer Trail 8.4″
Denver 14.5″
Elizabeth 14.1″
Estes Park 13.0″
Evergreen 7.0″
Firestone 9.0″
Fort Collins 6.3″
Fort Morgan 6.0″
Georgetown 7.6″
Golden 9.9″
Granby 12.8″
Grand Lake 13.4″
Greeley 9.3″
Hudson 10.5″
Idaho Springs 6.5″
Lakewood 14.6″
Littelton 11.8″
Longmont 5.7″
Loveland 6.9″
Lyons 7.1″
Nederland 6.5″
New Raymer 6.0″
Parker 9.7″
Roxborough Park 11.0″
Strasburg 11.5″
Wellington 3.0″
Wiggins 5.5″
Windsor 8.0″
